Israel Aerospace Industries donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL
- Country:
- India
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), its long-standing business partner.
BEL Director (HR) Shivakumaran K M said the oxygen concentrators would be dispatched for use at the Bengaluru- headquartered company's nine units in different parts of the country.
''This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of Oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies,'' he said.
