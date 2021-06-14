Left Menu

Israel Aerospace Industries donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:53 IST
Israel Aerospace Industries donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), its long-standing business partner.

BEL Director (HR) Shivakumaran K M said the oxygen concentrators would be dispatched for use at the Bengaluru- headquartered company's nine units in different parts of the country.

''This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of Oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021