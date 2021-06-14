Israel Aerospace Industries donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), its long-standing business partner.

BEL Director (HR) Shivakumaran K M said the oxygen concentrators would be dispatched for use at the Bengaluru- headquartered company's nine units in different parts of the country.

''This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of Oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies,'' he said.

