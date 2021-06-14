Shop The Arena set to boost sports fandom with authentic sports merchandise

The global sports licensing market is estimated to be $29 billion, contributing close to 10% (Source: HBL) of the total licensing market. According to Licensing International's annual global industry survey, in 2018 the sports category accounted for only $41 million of the nearly $1.6 billion worth of total retail sales of licensed merchandise in India; that's less than 2.6% (Source: Forbes). Various studies have revealed that affordability and availability have been a constant hindrance for the average Indian sports fan. However, with changing trends in fan engagement and a growing preference for athleisure, there is a gap in the market for affordable and high-quality sportswear. Shop The Arena aims to bridge this gap by providing merchandise that is 100% authentic and officially licensed, available via their online merchandise store shopthearena.com. The brand was conceptualized by Harsh Agarwal, Tanay Agarwal, Parikshit Kabra, and Tanuj Agarwal.

Cheering for one's favorite sports team while wearing their team's official merchandise is certainly one of the most satisfying ways to celebrate fandom. However, sports enthusiasts often struggle in paying the hefty price to buy merchandise from these teams. Moreover, the range of merchandise available in India is often limited to match jerseys. To boost the spirits of thousands of fans, Shop The Arena has launched a range of high-quality merchandise that is both fashionable and affordable. The wide range of merchandise available ranges from t-shirts and polos to joggers, shirts, and jackets.

Shop The Arena believes that fans should not be restricted to wearing their favorite colors only while watching a match or going to the stadium. All the products are thoughtfully designed with a mix of comfort, fashion, and fandom so that fans, irrespective of their age and gender can represent their team wherever they wish to. Products like unisex T-Shirts, crop tops, and leggings are available for women. Men can choose from a wide range of casual and athleisure wear ranging from t-shirts, polo t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and joggers. An exclusive line is designed for kids that encompasses t-shirts, shorts, and joggers. During the crisis-stricken COVID-19 pandemic, the brand reacted quickly and introduced a range of face masks to meet the demand for this category. The price point of all their products ranges from INR 499 to 2499 and the average price point of a t-shirt is between INR 599-799.

Currently, the company works with some of the leading sports brands internationally including the NBA, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and MotoGP. It has also tied up with domestic sports teams such as Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Chennaiyin FC. They are constantly expanding their portfolio to offer more variety to the fans. Shop The Arena is a one-stop destination for all sports fans and is here to revolutionize fanwear in India.

