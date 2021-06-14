Maha CM lauds transport dept over new system for learning licence, vehicle registration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has made e-governance a necessity and hoped a new system launched by the state transport department for online learning licence and vehicle registration will benefit citizens and reduce burden on official machinery.

Inaugurating the online learning licence and dealer point registration system for vehicles in the state, Thackeray said the transport department through this mechanism has put forward an ambitious step towards people's welfare.

''The system will not only help citizens avoid long queues (outside RTOs) and save time and energy, but also about 200 government officials who have to deal with citizens queuing up for driving licence,'' he said.

Every year 15 lakh learning licences are issued and 20 lakh vehicles registered in the state and citizens spend nearly Rs 100 crore on these, the CM said.

He said the number of vehicles is increasing but roads remain the same and the issue of parking also needs to be addressed. PTI MR RSY RSY

