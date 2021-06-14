Sudan says it is open to conditional interim deal on Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:04 IST
Sudan is open to a partial interim agreement on Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, on specific conditions, Irrigation Minister Yasir Abbas told a news conference on Monday.
The conditions include the signing-off of everything that has already been agreed on in negotiations between both countries and Egypt; provisions to ensure that the talks continue even after the filling scheduled for July; and the negotiations adhering to a timetable, Abbas said.
