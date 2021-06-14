Left Menu

Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump

Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year. The resignations of founder and CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:09 IST
Electric-truck maker Lordstown's CEO, CFO resign, shares slump
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Lordstown Motors Corp on Monday announced the sudden departure of its chief executive and finance head, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year.

The resignations of founder and CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez come as the company's board reported conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg. Lordstown acknowledged that it had overstated the quality of pre-orders for the company's electric trucks, but rejected as false Hindenburg's accusations that it had overstated the viability of its technology and misled investors about its production plans.

The company named lead independent director, Angela Strand, as executive chairwoman to oversee the firm's transition until the appointment of a permanent CEO. Becky Roof, who had previously served as interim CFO at numerous companies including Eastman Kodak and Hudson's Bay Co, was named interim finance chief of Lordstown, effective immediately.

Since the going-concern warning last week and a free fall in its share price, the company has tried to allay some worries by saying it was in talks with multiple parties to raise funds. Lordstown and fellow EV maker Nikola, both of which went public via acquisitions by SPACS, have become a target of short-seller Hindenburg.

In March, Hindenburg disclosed that it had taken a short position in Lordstown stock, saying the company had misled consumers and investors. Subsequently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked the company for information related to its SPAC merger and preorders of its vehicles.

Hindenburg Research did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021