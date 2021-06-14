Left Menu

Rajasthan govt announces financial assistance for mahouts

A similar crisis had occurred last year as well due to the nationwide lockdown and other restrictions. Gehlot had allocated more than Rs 4.21 crore to the Elephant Welfare Society, Jaipur for the period March 2020 to December 2020 for the maintenance of elephants and for supporting families dependent on them.

Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)
The Rajasthan government on Monday announced financial assistance for mahouts affected due to the lockdown and restrictions on tourism activities during the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided to provide financial assistance to mahouts for taking care of elephants.

According to an official statement, a total financial assistance of Rs 57.37 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for 85 elephants will be given to mahouts through Elephant Welfare Society, Jaipur.

Under this, Rs 1,500 per day per elephant will be provided for the period from April 17 to May 31, 2021. Elephant rides at the iconic Amber Palace were closed from April 17 due to which mahouts and their families faced difficulties in taking care of their families as well as elephants. A similar crisis had occurred last year as well due to the nationwide lockdown and other restrictions. Gehlot had allocated more than Rs 4.21 crore to the Elephant Welfare Society, Jaipur for the period March 2020 to December 2020 for the maintenance of elephants and for supporting families dependent on them.

