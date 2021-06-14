Left Menu

Maha COVID relief scheme: 898 Raigad auto drivers get Rs 1,500 each

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:18 IST
A total of 898 autorickshaw drivers in Raigad district got Rs 1,500 each as part of a Maharashtra government scheme to help the sector tide over the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a transport department official said on Monday.

He said 898 applications from drivers were approved, 460 had deficiencies in them and 2,550 were rejected.

