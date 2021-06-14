Maha COVID relief scheme: 898 Raigad auto drivers get Rs 1,500 each

A total of 898 autorickshaw drivers in Raigad district got Rs 1,500 each as part of a Maharashtra government scheme to help the sector tide over the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a transport department official said on Monday.

He said 898 applications from drivers were approved, 460 had deficiencies in them and 2,550 were rejected.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)