Retail inflation in May up at 6.3 pc due to higher food, fuel prices

Retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 6.3 per cent in May due to escalating food and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday. It was 4.23 per cent in April.

Food inflation jumped to 5.01 per cent in May as compared to 1.96 per cent in the previous month. Inflation in fuel and light category was elevated at 11.58 per cent during the month, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The price data is collected from 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states and union territories. Earlier today, data showed that wholesale price-based (WPI) inflation accelerated to a record high of 12.94 per cent in May due to lower base effect of previous year and rising crude oil prices. (ANI)

