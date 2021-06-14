Left Menu

Sebi grants recognition to BSE subsidiary to supervise investment advisors' activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:49 IST
Sebi grants recognition to BSE subsidiary to supervise investment advisors' activities
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it has granted approval to BSE Administration and Supervision Ltd (BASL) for carrying out administration and supervision activities of investment advisers.

Sebi has granted recognition for three years from June 1, 2021 and the renewal will be subject to satisfactory performance by BASL, which is a subsidiary of stock exchange BSE, the regulator said in a release.

All existing Sebi-registered investment advisers (IA) will be required to seek membership of BASL and the new applicants are required to obtain membership before applying for registration with the regulator as an IA, it added. Sebi has also reduced the fees payable to Sebi, with effect from April 1, 2021, so that there is no change in the total fees payable by IAs. In order to strengthen the regulatory framework for IAs, Sebi in its board meeting held on December 16, 2020, had approved amendment to Investment Advisers norms, requiring IAs to seek membership of a separate body recognised by Sebi for administration and supervision, Sebi noted in the press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021