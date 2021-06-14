Left Menu

IHG inks management agreement to open Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Jalandhar

InterContinental Hotels Group IHG on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Samplast Resorts to open Holiday Inn Express Suites in Jalandhar, Punjab.The newly built hotel, featuring 110 keys, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024, IHG said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:29 IST
IHG inks management agreement to open Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Samplast Resorts to open Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The newly built hotel, featuring 110 keys, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024, IHG said in a statement. ''We are delighted to announce the signing of a new Holiday Inn & Suites hotel and solidifying our presence in Punjab. Punjab is a popular destination with both domestic and international travellers, and Jalandhar, specifically is known to be a hub for the manufacturing industry and is also an important destination for medical tourism,'' IHG Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said. Therefore, in the long-term, there is growing demand for quality branded accommodation in the city and Holiday Inn Express & Suites from essentials collection fits perfectly well with market needs, he added. IHG currently has 42 hotels operating across five brands in South West Asia, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 51 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021