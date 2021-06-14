Left Menu

3.5-yr-old boy falls in borewell in Agra, rescued after 8-hr operation

A 3.5-year-old boy was rescued following an eight-hour operation after he fell into a 130-feet-deep borewell while playing in Dhariyai village here on Monday, police said.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:32 IST
A 3.5-year-old boy was rescued following an eight-hour operation after he fell into a 130-feet-deep borewell while playing in Dhariyai village here on Monday, police said. District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh told PTI that the boy is now under observation of a team of doctors.

With the joint efforts of the Army, SDRF, NDRF and Civil Police, the boy was brought out safely in a rescue operation that lasted from 8.30 am to 4.35 pm, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said. He said the borewell is located in the land belonging to the child's family.

"The borewell has been there for some six-seven years now but was opened temporarily as the family had started making a new borewell just a couple of days ago," the district police chief told PTI.

The child accidentally fell into the borewell while playing at around 7.30 am and was stuck at around 90-feet, officials said. The boy's father, Chhotelal, expressed his gratitude, saying, ''I'm very fortunate to see my child again. I thank everyone who has put their efforts to save my son.'' PTI Corr KIS MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

