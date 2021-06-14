Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL43 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation hits all-time high of 12.94 pc in May on costlier fuel, low base New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 per cent in May, on account of rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year.

DEL51 BIZ-INFLATION-RETAIL Retail inflation rises to 6.3 pc in May New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the RBI's comfort level, on the back of costlier food items, government data showed on Monday.

DEL58 BIZ-LD TAX-PORTAL I-T dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance as new e-filing portal continues to face glitches New Delhi:The income tax department on Monday allowed manual filing of certain forms after the new tax filing portal continued to face tech glitches even after a week of its launch. DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain record run as Reliance rallies Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty erased initial losses to finish at fresh lifetime highs on Monday, buoyed by brisk buying in market heavyweight Reliance Industries.

DEL48 BIZ-VIRUS-AMPHOTERICIN Govt allocates additional vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs New Delhi: The government on Monday allocated an additional 1,06,300 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used to treat black fungus infection, to states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said. DEL28 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE After Mumbai, Hyderabad sees Rs 100/litre petrol after price hiked again New Delhi: Hyderabad on Monday became the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing Rs 100 per litre mark after fuel prices were raised yet again.

DEL52 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs longest losing streak in 2 mths, tumbles 22 paise against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended 22 paise lower at 73.29 against the US dollar on Monday, sliding for the fifth straight session amid rising crude oil prices.

DEL27 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 464; silver cracks Rs 723 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday plunged Rs 464 to Rs 47,705 per 10 grams reflecting decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM43 BIZ-STOCKS-LD ADANI Adani Group stocks tumble amid reports of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts New Delhi:Shares of Adani Group companies witnessed a massive drubbing in morning trade on Monday, tumbling up to 25 per cent, amid reports that the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen certain FPIs accounts that have holdings in some of these firms.

DCM58 BIZ-SEBI-FRANKLIN Sebi penalises Franklin Templeton AMC officials, trustee New Delhi: Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 15 crore on senior officials of Franklin Templeton AMC and its trustee for violating regulatory norms in the case of winding up of six debt schemes in 2020. DCM62 BIZ-COTTON-CAI CAI lowers cotton production estimate for 2020-21 to 356 lakh bales Mumbai: The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Monday reduced its cotton crop estimate for 2020-21 by 4 lakh bales to 356 lakh bales, due to lower output expected in central and southern zones.

DCM21 BIZ-SEBI-DELISTING-RULES Sebi tweaks delisting rules to make process transparent, efficient New Delhi: To enhance transparency and efficiency of the delisting process, Sebi has said independent directors will have to give reasoned recommendation on such a proposal, while the promoters need to disclose their intention to delist the firm through an initial public announcement.

