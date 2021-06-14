Left Menu

Part of rail track damaged in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
A portion of the Lucknow-Varanasi railway track between Sultanpur Junction and Bandhuakalan station in this district of Uttar Pradesh was found broken on Monday, officials said.

Residents of Bhuapur village spotted the broken section of the track in the morning after a goods train had passed over it. They informed the police about the track, Government Railway Police (GRP) station incharge Anoop Kumar Verma said.

Railway officials soon rushed to the spot and the repair work was started, Verma said, adding it was soon restored.

There was no loss of life or property even though a goods train had passed on the broken track, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

