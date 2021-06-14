Left Menu

Switzerland: 5 killed in crashes of 2 aircraft in Alps

Five people have been killed when a glider and a small plane crashed about a kilometer 0.6 miles apart in the Swiss Alps, police said Monday. They said all on board were killed.Both aircraft had set off from airfields in Switzerland on Saturday.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:02 IST
Switzerland: 5 killed in crashes of 2 aircraft in Alps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Five people have been killed when a glider and a small plane crashed about a kilometer (0.6 miles) apart in the Swiss Alps, police said Monday. Authorities were trying to determine whether the crashes were linked.

Police in Graubuenden canton said they were told Saturday night by Switzerland's air rescue service that the glider had crashed in the Bivio area, near the Italian border, and the pilot had died. It wasn't immediately possible to do more recovery work at the crash site, at an altitude of around 2,700 meters (8,860 feet), because of poor weather.

When recovery work did get under way on Sunday, rescuers found the wreckage of the small plane about a kilometer away. Police said that plane, a Robin DR400, had the pilot as well as a man, woman and child on board. They said all on board were killed.

Both aircraft had set off from airfields in Switzerland on Saturday. There was no immediate word on the victims' identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021