Swelect Energy Systems loss narrows to Rs 4.46 cr in March quarter

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 82.24 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 69.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

14-06-2021
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4.46 crore in the March 2021 quarter due to higher revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 82.24 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 69.18 crore in the same period a year ago. For FY 2020-21, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 26.03 crore. It had reported a loss of Rs 10.16 crore in 2019-20. Total income for the fiscal 2020-21 rose to Rs 282.38 crore from Rs 279.81 crore in 2019-20.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid or credited to the shareholders on August 4, 2021.

