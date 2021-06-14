Left Menu

Southern Railway delivers over 5,000 MT medical oxygen to TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:18 IST
Southern Railway delivers over 5,000 MT medical oxygen to TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI): Over 5,000 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been delivered to Tamil Nadu through Oxygen Express trains since last month, the Southern Railway said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu received the first oxygen supply through an express train on May 14 here from Durgapur in West Bengal.

''As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 5,052.98 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through oxygen express trains,'' a press release said.

The latest oxygen express train from Maharashtra reached the state on Sunday evening, the release said.

Southern Railway said the inland container depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of such express trains with 30 trains delivering 2,169.96 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, while the remaining was shared by Tondiarpet Goods Yard, Tiruchirappalli Goods Yard, Tiruvallur and Vadipatti (Madurai), Madukkarai (near Coimbatore).

As for further oxygen express trains, Southern Railway said one train from Chhattisgarh and another from Odisha were on transit.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021