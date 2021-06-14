Left Menu

POLL-Egypt's central bank forecast to leave interest rates on hold

"The latest inflation report showing an acceleration to 4.8%, combined with the global picture of rising prices and concerns about imminent tightening, makes the CBE likely to err on the side of caution once again," said Daniel Richards of Emirates NBD. Some analysts say Egypt's real interest rates, among the highest in emerging markets, give the central bank scope for a rate decrease to boost growth.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:19 IST
POLL-Egypt's central bank forecast to leave interest rates on hold

Egypt's central bank will likely leave its overnight interest rates steady at a meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as increased commodity prices and domestic inflation counteract any pressure for a reduction.

All 18 analysts polled believed the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) would keep rates unchanged at its regular monetary policy committee meeting. The lending rate has been at 9.25% and the deposit rate at 8.25% since November, their lowest since July 2014.

The bank cut its rates by 50 basis points in each of November and September after having slashed them by 300 points in March 2020 to confront fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. "The latest inflation report showing an acceleration to 4.8%, combined with the global picture of rising prices and concerns about imminent tightening, makes the CBE likely to err on the side of caution once again," said Daniel Richards of Emirates NBD.

Some analysts say Egypt's real interest rates, among the highest in emerging markets, give the central bank scope for a rate decrease to boost growth. Urban consumer inflation climbed to 4.8% in May, its highest level this year. The figure remained below the 5% to 9% target range set by the central bank in December.

"The surge in global food prices has already started to feed domestic inflation as the government had to raise the prices of subsidized cooking oil by the end of May," said Mona Bedir of Prime Holding. "Pressures also were building up at firms as the strains in global supply chains are deepened by the shortages of intermediary products and supply bottlenecks," she said.

A draft budget sent to parliament in April forecast 7% inflation in the financial year that begins on July 1. It also predicted economic growth quickening to 5.4% from this year's expected 2.8%.

Also Read: Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021