Application window for PLI scheme for white goods opens from Tuesday

Goyal said that the selection of the companies eligible under the scheme will be done in a transparent and time-bound manner.PLI scheme for white goods was notified on April 16 and guidelines were issued on June 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:21 IST
The application window for the PLI scheme for white goods - ACs and LEDs - will be open for three months from Tuesday, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held interaction with the industry on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme on white goods.

''The interaction was held to take the feedback on the scheme, the application window for which will be open for three months from tomorrow,'' it said in a statement.

Addressing the captains of the industry, Goyal said the scheme has been introduced to produce national manufacturing champions and it will bring cost-competitiveness, quality, efficiency and technology.

The minister said that through PLI, India will leverage its competitive and comparative advantage to stake its claim in global supply chains. Goyal said that the selection of the companies eligible under the scheme will be done in a transparent and time-bound manner.

PLI scheme for white goods was notified on April 16 and guidelines were issued on June 4. The outlay for the scheme is Rs 6,238 crore for 2021-22 to 2028-29. It extends an incentive of 4 per cent to 6 per cent on incremental sales for five years.

