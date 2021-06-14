Left Menu

Retail loan repayments see sharp decline across structured fin pools in April: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:25 IST
Retail loan repayments see sharp decline across structured fin pools in April: Report
  • Country:
  • India

There has been a ''sharp decline'' in collection efficiencies in retail asset pools across asset classes in May due to the second wave of the pandemic, with microlenders witnessing a dip of up to 20 per cent, a report said on Monday.

''ICRA has observed a sharp decline in the collections of its rated securitisation transactions in April 2021 (i.e. May 2021 payouts), following the rise of COVID-19 cases and imposition of lockdowns/movement restrictions which has impacted the operations and collection activities of the NBFCs and HFCs,'' the report from domestic rating agency ICRA said.

A major part of the country was undergoing localised lockdowns till May-end in the second wave, which saw new cases top 4.14 lakh and resulted in over 4,500 deaths daily at its peak.

The rating agency said it expects the situation to improve from June, once the unlock measures result in reopening of the economy and the beginning of activity.

It said the microfinance entities have witnessed the highest decline in collection efficiencies, pointing out that repayments of advances and overdue collection were lower by 20 per cent for April when compared with March.

The agency added that collections for SME loan pools and commercial vehicle loan pools also fell significantly from the heights achieved in March 2021.

Housing loans and loans against property have remained the least impacted and most resilient as was seen last fiscal given the association of the borrower with the underlying collateral and the priority given by borrowers to repay such loans, it said.

Its Head for Structured Finance Ratings Abhishesk Dafria said, ''Collections would have declined further in May 2021, especially for microfinance pools where the entities have a high share of cash collections.'' Accordingly, the delinquencies for the retail loan pools that had seen gradual reduction in Q4 FY2021 are now again expected to reach elevated levels, he added.

Securitisation volumes in the first quarter of 2021-22 are expected to remain weak as a result of the disruption caused by the second wave of the pandemic and resurgence of wariness among investors regarding the asset quality and future cash flows, the agency said.

''We expect the securitisation volumes in FY2022 to be higher than the previous fiscal with a majority proportion of securitisation happening in the second half of the fiscal,'' its Sector Head for Structured Finance Ratings Mukund Upadhyay said.

He added that declining COVID-19 cases and increasing focus of the government to vaccinate a major share of population over the next six months would help improve economic/business activities and lend support to overall securitisation volumes in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021