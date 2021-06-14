Two killed in road accident in UP's Kaushambi

Two people were killed and one other was injured on Monday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maheva Ghat area of Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said.

The accident occurred near Kumiyawa market when Gonga alias Gugwa (55), Mahesh (45) and Mahesh's son Ajit, all sanitation workers in Bharwari Municipal Council, were on their way to work, police said.

Gonga and Mahesh died on the spot while the third one was seriously injured and has been admitted to the district hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding the truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

A case is being registered and search is on for him, police added.

