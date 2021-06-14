Left Menu

Tata AIA Life Insurance FY21 total premium up 34 pc to Rs 11,105 cr

Total assets under management AUM grew by 47.16 per cent to Rs 46,281 crore in FY21 from Rs 31,450 crore in the last fiscal.The 13th month persistency remained at 88.28 per cent despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said. During the year, 98 per cent of its policies were submitted digitally.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:55 IST
Tata AIA Life Insurance FY21 total premium up 34 pc to Rs 11,105 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Private life insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life) on Monday said its total premium income grew by 34 per cent to Rs 11,105.09 crore in fiscal 2021 as against Rs 8,308.51 crore in FY20.

It registered a 26.9 per cent jump in individual weighted new business premium (IWNBP) income to Rs 3,416 crore in FY2020-21 as against Rs 2,692 crore in FY20, the insurer said in a release. The total renewal premium income has also witnessed a 37 per cent growth compared to the last financial year and increased from Rs 5,066.49 crore to Rs 6,961.36 crore, it said.

''We kept up the momentum of our business even in the most disruptive year. Our market share grew, outpacing industry growth yet again and we continue to maintain our leadership in protection, having registered the highest growth in the last two years,'' Tata AIA Life Managing Director and CEO Naveen Tahilyani said. Total assets under management (AUM) grew by 47.16 per cent to Rs 46,281 crore in FY21 from Rs 31,450 crore in the last fiscal.

The 13th month persistency remained at 88.28 per cent despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said. During the year, 98 per cent of its policies were submitted digitally. The self-service ratio for policy-holders also went up to 91 per cent from 85 per cent in FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021