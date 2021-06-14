Left Menu

U'khand: Part of road caves in after heavy rains, border villages cut off

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A large portion of Joshimath-Malari road beneath Raini village caved in on Monday following heavy rains, cutting off more than a dozen border villages of Chamoli district.

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said the BRO is busy repairing the road so that traffic along it is restored at the earliest and the cut off villages are reconnected with the district headquarters.

Raini village in Chamoli district witnessed a devastating glacial avalanche in February this year that killed over 80 people and left many others missing.

