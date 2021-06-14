Mars, Sankalp Beautiful World to provide medical equipment to TN

Chennai, June 14 (PTI): Mars Incorporated, known for its chocolate brands 'Snickers', 'Orbit' and 'Doublemint', has pledged to offer critical medical equipment worth USD 100,000 to Tamil Nadu to fight COVID-19, the company said on Monday.

Mars has offered to provide 70 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen masks, 200 oxygen central pipeline flow meters to various cities in the State, including Chennai, Madurai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Erode, a press release said here.

In partnership with Sankalp Beautiful World, a charitable trust, Mars aims to serve over 10,000 people in the State.

''We have been working with frontline workers and communities in different parts of the country since last year, and this initiative is another step towards ramping up the medical infrastructure. It is heartening to see everyone rallying together to help in whatever way they can'', said Mars Wrigley's general manager Kalpesh R Parmar.

''Mar's gesture to support frontline workers, healthcare professionals and patients with oxygen concentrators and medical aid is timely,'' said Sankalp Beautiful World founder Goutham Chander.

Through its partnership with Sankalp Beautiful World, Mars has reached out to over 3.75 lakh frontline workers and over 20,000 stray animals were fed since last year with 10.5 tonnes of dog and cat food from Pedigree, the release added.

