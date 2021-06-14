Left Menu

Hazaribsag SP among six injured in a road mishap in Jharkhand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:21 IST
Hazaribag SP Kartik S and five others including three policemen were injured in a road accident here on Monday when the SUV collided with a heavy vehicle moving ahead, an official said.

The accident took place after the driver of the SP's vehicle tried to protect a scooter entering the highway from a connecting local road under Ramgarh town police station, the official said.

Those injured include SP's driver, his two bodyguards who were in the vehicle and a woman and her child on scooter, he said.

The Injured IPS officer was rushed to a hospital in Ranchi while others were admitted to a local hospital in Ramgarh town.

Kishore Kumar Rajak, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Ramgarh said that Hazaribag SP Kartik S was on way to state capital Ranchi from Hazaribag in his SUV (Innova) when the mishap took place.

Ramgarh SP along with team of cops reached the spot and rescued injured and sent them to hospital, police said.

