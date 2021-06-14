Left Menu

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 101 cr

It was Rs 444 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.For the full fiscal 2020-21, the net profit of the company was Rs 449 crore as against Rs 272 crore for the previous year, the filing said.Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 2,043 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:06 IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 101 cr
Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 528 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 444 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the net profit of the company was Rs 449 crore as against Rs 272 crore for the previous year, the filing said.

Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 2,043 crore. It was Rs 1,775 crore in FY20.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2020-21, it added.

''Our financial performance for FY21 has been encouraging in one of the most challenging periods in recent history,'' the firm's CEO and Whole-time Director Nikhil Chopra said.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,546 per scrip on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT ABM ABM

