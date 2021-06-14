Fire in building inside Safdarjung Airport, 4 rescued

Four people were safely rescued after a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey building inside the Safdarjung Airport premises here on Monday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries were reported and all the four occupants were rescued safely by the fire-fighters after breaking the glass windows. According to the fire department, a call about blaze was received at around 3.24 pm and six fire tenders were pressed into service.

Advertisement

Police said two more fire tenders of the Airport Authority of India were also pressed to extinguish the fire.

The building had only one staircase and not enough ventilation, and it took the fire-fighters longer time to douse of the blaze, they said. The operation continued till around 7.30 pm, a senior fire official said, adding that lack of proper fire safety arrangements in the building also posed as a challenge to bring the situation under control.

The exact cause of the blaze is not yet known but electrical short-circuit is suspected to be a one of the reasons behind the incident, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)