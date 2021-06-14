Left Menu

Infosys to announce Q1 results on Jul 14

14-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services major Infosys on Monday said it will announce its financial results for the June 2021 quarter on July 14.

''...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14, 2021 inter alia to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021,'' a regulatory filing said.

The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 14, 2021, for their approval, it added.

The company will also hold an investor/analyst call on July 14, 2021, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and business outlook, it said.

* * * * * Junio raises seed funding * Junio, a kids-focused digital pocket money startup, on Monday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in funding from Venture Catalysts and HNI investors and family offices, led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group. With this round, Junio has raised a total of Rs 15 crore in seed funding.

Junio will utilise the funds to further develop its product, strengthen the team and launch customer acquisition initiatives, a statement said.

Also, the platform has also crossed 50,000 users within just a month of launch, it added.

