Left Menu

SBI Card raises Rs 500 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:18 IST
SBI Card raises Rs 500 cr by issuing bonds
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday said its has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

Its board of directors has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable and senior non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon on the bonds is 5.55 per cent per annum. The bonds have been allotted on June 14, 2021.

The company said the bonds are set to mature on June 14, 2024.

SBI Card said it will list the bonds on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.

The company's shares on Monday closed 1.58 per cent down at Rs 1078.35 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Card

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021