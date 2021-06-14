Left Menu

ABB India commissions data analytics platform at Bhandara steel plant

The platform enables identification and diagnosis of issues.ABB is a leading global technology company which works in the area of robotics, automation etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:21 IST
ABB India on Monday announced commissioning a data analytics platform at a steel plant of Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd in Bhandara, Maharashtra.

The project improves end-to-end production visibility and helps digitalize the customer's operations, ABB India said in a statement.

In the statement, the company said ''it commissions a digital platform integration for Sunflag Steel to enable better metals plant decision making. ABB Ability Data Analytics Platform solution will help integrate data sources across 17 operational areas.'' The plant, which has a capacity to produce 5,00,000 metric tons of high-quality special steel per annum, now has the platform to integrate data sources across 17 operational areas. The platform enables identification and diagnosis of issues.

ABB is a leading global technology company which works in the area of robotics, automation etc.

Yangdup will act as product evangelist for Jimmy's and will work closely with the founding team to further develop its range of products, as well as co-create new lines of spirits mixers, a statement said.

The company wants to keep its product line fresh with new flavour launches every quarter this year, and has its sights set to grab shelves at several international markets soon, it added.

