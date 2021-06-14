Flipkart Wholesale on Monday said its Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier II and III cities in the first half of the year.

Flipkart Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions). Last year, Flipkart had announced acquisition of Best Price cash-and-carry business that was operated by WalMart India.

''Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3x increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier II and tier 3 cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce...

''Flipkart Wholesale is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance,'' a statement said.

Dairy and fresh produce categories at Best Price have seen a 2x spike in the number of members, while the membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in the said period.

''All our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses which have emerged as self-starters in adopting e-commerce to make purchases. ''We believe our cutting-edge digital solutions will solve local pain points of kiranas, herald a new era in the B2B ecosystem and make the country's supply chain more resilient and self-reliant,'' said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale.

**** Dropshop raises Rs 9.3 cr in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures * Dropshop -- a tech platform for FMCG companies to digitise their last-mile distribution -- on Monday said it has raised Rs 9.3 crore in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels along with 42.vc (via AngelList), a statement said.

The funds raised will be used for strengthening the product and scaling up of operations for handling more FMCG brands and entering new markets like Chennai and Hyderabad, it added.

Dropshop Network reaches over 10,000 retailers in Bengaluru and works with leading FMCG companies, including ITC, Marico, Reckitt Benckiser and Godrej Consumer Products, among others. It clocks over 15,000 orders per month with Rs 4 crore GMV per month.

''We believe that the time is ripe for FMCG distribution to consolidate and evolve into retail execution where all stakeholders benefit from data and technology. This round of funding will allow us to build over our existing products to grow our brand portfolio as well as retailer base,'' Udit Dhawan, founder and CEO of Dropshop, said. The immediate focus is to strengthen the team, product and processes for the next phase of growth, he added.

**** Digiboxx hits 1 million users mark in six months * Homegrown public cloud storage DigiBoxx on Monday said it has acquired over one million users within six months of its launch. The platform has witnessed over 16 per cent users being active on a daily basis, a statement said.

Launched in December last year, the platform is a digital file storage, sharing and data management SaaS product that provides storage options for individuals and SMEs who wish to store their personal and work data.

''Together we want to build a Digital Storage facility for the people of our country. Our target is to provide a simple to use, comprehensive solution around storage in 8 Indian languages available in all devices especially to the Indian residents. ''We are confident of reaching 2 million by the end of this year and the discontinuation of free storage by the tech majors is an opportunity for us,” Arnab Mitra, CEO of DigiBoxx, said.

