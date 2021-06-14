Left Menu

Payments System Operators: RBI imposes restrictions on new entities from non-FATF compliant jurisdictions

The Reserve Bank on Monday put in place restrictions with respect to investments in payments system operators PSOs by new entities from jurisdictions that have weak measures to deal with money laundering and terrorist financing activities.The Financial Action Task Force FATF periodically identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:00 IST
Payments System Operators: RBI imposes restrictions on new entities from non-FATF compliant jurisdictions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Monday put in place restrictions with respect to investments in payments system operators (PSOs) by new entities from jurisdictions that have weak measures to deal with money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) periodically identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Jurisdictions that do not fall under 'high-risk' and 'increased monitoring' categories are considered as FATF-compliant ones.

''Investments in PSOs from FATF non-compliant jurisdictions shall not be treated at par with that from compliant jurisdictions,'' the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification.

According to the central bank, new investors from non-compliant FATF jurisdictions would not be permitted to acquire, directly or indirectly, 'significant influence' in a PSO. ''Fresh investments (directly or indirectly) from such jurisdictions, in aggregate, should account for less than 20 per cent of the voting power (including potential voting power) of the PSO,'' it said, adding that the restriction would be applicable only for new investors.

Further, the RBI noted that investors in existing PSOs holding their investments prior to the classification of the source or intermediate jurisdictions as FATF non-compliant, may continue with the investments. Such investors can also bring in additional investments as per extant regulations so as to support continuity of business in India, it added. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021