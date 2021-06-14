Bengal extends Covid restrictions till June 30, eases some curbs

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the ongoing restrictions to combat the Covid19 pandemic for 15 more days till June 30, while easing some of the measures as the situation has improved now, a top official said.

The decisions were announced a day before the ongoing restrictions are scheduled to come to an end on Tuesday.

The administration allowed government and private offices to function with 25 per cent workforce from June 16.

Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.

Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets dealing in milk, eggs and groceries can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity, Dwivedi said.

''In suppression of all earlier orders issued in terms of the provisions under Disaster Management Act 2005 restriction measures stand extended up to 6 pm of Wednesday 30th June 2021,'' a government order said.

Sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated.

''Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated,'' the chief secretary said.

All schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions would continue to remain closed during this period, the order stated.

''All intra-state local trains, Metro Railway and intra-state bus services and inland water transport should remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel,'' it said.

Beauty parlours, cinema halls, gyms, spa and swimming pools would continue to remain closed.

While 50 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies or other social gatherings, a maximum of 20 people would be allowed for a funeral, the order stated.

Banks will continue to remain open for restricted hours from 10 am to 2 pm.

The order said that ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG gas distribution centres would continue to operate.

The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 and extended it later till June 15 to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Shopping malls and restaurants of Kolkata welcomed the move of the state administration.

However, the Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) urged the government to extend the business hours till 8 pm, instead of 6 pm as announced.

''It has been a welcome move by the state government to open malls with reduced strength. Malls are one of the most secured places because of the adherence to stringent Covid protocols and social distancing we practice,'' SCAI eastern region chairman Sushil Mohta said.

''Employees of malls, restaurants and bars will now be able to come back to work. But we also request the chief minister to extend the time of operation of malls by two more hours,'' he said.

Employees of the Acropolis mall and their relatives are being vaccinated, he said.

''We are also vaccinating our on-site workers at malls and in camps,'' Mohta said.

Restaurants will start providing services to customers for a restricted period from June 16, as stipulated by the government, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India said.

''We have asked our members to strictly follow all Covid-19 protocols and vaccination of their staff who will be put to work,'' Sudesh Poddar, the president of the Association, told PTI.

The Association has around 400 members in Kolkata.

The owner of iconic Peter Cat and Mocambo restaurants on the city's Park Street area, Nitin Kothari, said, ''Both my establishments will be opened on June 16 and there will be a partition between tables.'' All safety measures will be observed, he said.

It would have been better if the government allowed at least a few state-run or private buses and trains to ply for easier commuting for a certain group of people,'' Bengal Peerless Housing Development CEO Ketan Sengupta said.

