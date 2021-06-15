Left Menu

Portion of Delhi's Ring Road closed after bricks fall from Monkey Bridge

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that a portion of the Ring Road has been closed after some bricks fell down from the Monkey Bridge near the Red Fort, officials said. The traffic police took Twitter to inform citizens about the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:10 IST
Portion of Delhi's Ring Road closed after bricks fall from Monkey Bridge
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that a portion of the Ring Road has been closed after some bricks fell down from the Monkey Bridge near the Red Fort, officials said. The traffic police took Twitter to inform citizens about the incident. ''From Salimgarh to ISBT Kashmere Gate, the road on the right side has been closed due to falling bricks from Monkey Bridge,'' they tweeted. The incident took place on late Monday evening. The work is underway, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021