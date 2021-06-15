Left Menu

1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

PTI | Madisonville | Updated: 15-06-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 07:31 IST
  Country:
  • United States

One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1 am Monday at the airport near Madisonville, about 90 miles (145 km) north of Houston. The pilot, Apolo Diaz of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed, said Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz was trying to land when the single-engine Piper PA-32 struck trees and crashed about 300 yards short of the Madisonville Municipal Airport runway, Ruiz said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

