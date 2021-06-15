U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.

"While in the South China Sea, the strike group is conducting maritime security operations, which include flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and air units," it added.

China, which claims almost all of the disputed waterway, frequently objects to U.S. military missions in the South China Sea.

