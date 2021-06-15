Colliers appoints new Head of Valuation Services for North India

GURGAON, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arvind Rai as the Director, Valuation Services | India, effective immediately.

Based in Gurgaon, Rai will focus on business development and invest in key client relationships to maximise Colliers' profitability in North India, as well as ensure that assignments relevant to valuations and dispositions are executed timely and successfully.

Reporting into Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Valuation Services | India, Rai will collaborate with Valuation Services stakeholders across India to maximise the potential of property for our clients.

Sharma commented: ''We are delighted to have Arvind join the Valuation Services team. His appointment significantly enhances our capabilities, and I am confident that his extensive market expertise in real estate advisory services, including valuation, portfolio management, regulatory due diligence, financial and portfolio appraisal, will allow us to accelerate the success of our clients, leading our industry into the future.'' With more than 13 years of experience in the real estate industry, Rai joins Colliers from Knight Frank India, where he was Vice President, Valuations, responsible for the company's valuations business in the whole of North India. Well versed in multiple asset classes like commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, warehousing, institutional and industrial properties, he is also a Member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). He had led some top valuation assignments across India for leading developers, occupiers, retail mall owners, as well as industrial and logistics players, such as Emaar India, Ansal API, Signature Global, Ireo, Indospace and Embassy Group.

Rai commented: ''I am incredibly excited to be joining Colliers, the fastest-growing global real estate services company in the world. I will continue to build on our established platform of collaboration and look to further develop and provide market-leading solutions for our clients to drive exceptional results.'' About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

