COVID-19 propelled orgs to move more of their procurement online: Amazon Business report

The COVID-19 pandemic propelled a majority of organizations to move more of their procurement online, reveals the first 2021 Amazon Business B2B E-commerce in Evolution report that highlights B2B trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across industries and organizations of every size.

For this inaugural study, Amazon Business surveyed 250 B2B buyers and 250 B2B sellers who hold influential procurement roles across government, education, healthcare, and commercial industries in the United States

As per the report's findings, more than 95% of business buyers said they anticipate their organizations will continue doing more purchasing online, even after pre-pandemic business functions resume while 91% of buyers said they prefer e-procurement over traditional and offline purchasing methods.

Here are the key takeaways from the 2021 Amazon Business B2B E-commerce in Evolution report:

COVID-19 further accelerated organizations' digital transformation efforts

38% of buyers made more than 50% of purchases for their organizations online in 2020.

56% of small and medium businesses (SMBs) more fully digitized their purchasing process due to COVID-19, compared to only 42% of enterprise commercial companies.

Buyers rank online features as more valuable than traditional ones

Buyers ranked online product comparison features the highest 83% of the time, whereas sellers only ranked them the highest 67% of the time.

Providing a positive customer experience, expanding customer bases, and selling products globally are the top priority identified by sellers for 2021. On the other hand, increasing efficiency is the top priority for buyers.

Improving diversity and sustainability are the top priority in 2021

Improving sustainability in purchasing, supporting local businesses, and increasing diversity among suppliers were the top priority for buyers after increasing efficiency.

83% of buyers surveyed said their companies plan to increase their purchasing budgets reserved for Black and minority-owned businesses in 2021

Additionally, the Amazon Business report also highlights the top priorities per industry for 2021. These include: