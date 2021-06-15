Left Menu

Equity indices surge with across-the-board buying

Equity benchmark indices extended gains during early hours on Tuesday amid buying interest across various sectors.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:24 IST
Asian Paints was up by 2.4 pc on Tuesday morning at Rs 3,020.25 per share.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices extended gains during early hours on Tuesday amid buying interest across various sectors. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 245 points or 0.46 per cent at 52,795 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 66 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,878.

Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1 per cent, realty by 0.9 per cent and FMCG by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Asian Paints was up by 2.4 per cent to Rs 3,020.25 per share. Private lenders IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank advanced by nearly 1 per cent each.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and UPL too traded higher. However, Adani Ports slid by 1.2 per cent and Coal India was down by 1 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose though investors looked to a much-anticipated US Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if the central bank will signal any change to monetary policy outlook.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.89 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

