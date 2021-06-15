Left Menu

Ashok Leyland arm acquires electric vehicles maker Switch Mobility Automotive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:37 IST
Ashok Leyland arm acquires electric vehicles maker Switch Mobility Automotive
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its subsidiary Switch Mobility has fully acquired electric vehicles maker Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India.

''Switch Mobility Ltd, UK, a subsidiary of the company, acquired the entire shareholding in Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India on June 14, 2021,'' Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

In view of the same, Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd, India has become a step-down subsidiary of the company, it added.

Ashok Leyland said being the promoter of Switch Mobility Ltd, UK, it had an interest in the entity being acquired.

The investment in the equity shares of Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd is at arm’s length, the company added.

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacture and sale of electric vehicles.

Hinduja group's flagship Ashok Leyland makes trucks, buses, light vehicles and defence vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021