Southwest Airlines resumes flights delayed by weather data glitch

Southwest Airlines began resuming flight operations across the United States late on Monday after they had been delayed for hours over a technical glitch in a weather information system, the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues...preventing transmission of weather information required to safely operate our aircraft," the spokesman said in the emailed statement. Several hundred flights were affected as the glitch came near the end of the operational day, he added, but did not give the exact number.

The company apologised to customers for the resulting "stress and frustration" after many complained on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

