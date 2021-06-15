UST Hyderabad Celebrates 1000 Employees; Plans to Double the Headcount to 2000 Within the Next Two Years

~ Focus on software developers and engineers with key digital and technology skills HYDERABAD, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the expansion of its workforce in its center at Hyderabad, Telangana, to over 1,000 employees. The company plans to double the headcount and add 1000 more associates in Hyderabad by the end of 2023.

UST's Hyderabad center, located in the state of Telangana, was opened in 2018 with a team of 250 employees, spread across the space of 35,000 sq. ft and 400 seats. Ever since global pandemic induced restrictions in 2020, the company has onboarded more than 500 employees through the virtual onboarding process with all employees working remotely. The company will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the COVID-19 situation eases and associates can return to the office. Over the next 12-18 months, the center will continue to add people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail, and manufacturing clients. This year, UST plans to hire professionals that include full-stack developers, automation engineers, and more.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal - Secretary - IT with Government of Telangana extended his warm wishes and said, ''Congratulations to the entire team of UST on its growth and expansion of more than 1000 employees and growing. We are thankful for UST's contributions to the local communities, generating employment in and around Hyderabad and its commitment to the wider state economy. UST exceeding their talent base is great news and is a testament to the dedicated, skilled and extensive workforce in Telangana.'' ''We are thrilled and humbled to celebrate this milestone. UST's passionate and dedicated team is vital to our efforts as we commemorate this growth journey. As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we want to attract the most talented minds to join our vibrant team of professionals at our center. At UST, we believe in empowering skills and foster a working environment driven by our company's values and culture. We sincerely thank the government of Telangana for their invaluable support and cooperation towards enabling a harmonious environment for technology development and growth in the state,'' said Harilal Neelakantan, Operations and Center Head for UST, Hyderabad.

With 26,000 employees across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is a fast-growing organization that provides advanced digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, has a deeply rooted culture founded in the company's mission of 'Transforming Lives'. In India, apart from Hyderabad, it has dedicated delivery centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head of Delivery Center Operations, UST, said, ''Our Hyderabad center is a key factor in our global delivery model and we are looking forward to some rapid growth in the center. UST continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for digital transformation and technology.'' The company is recognized by Great Place to Work™, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, and the US. A Glassdoor™ Employees' Choice Award recipient for 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020', the company is also certified as a Top Employer in India, USA, UK, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and the Philippines by the Top Employers Institute™ (TEI). UST has set a benchmark among companies with more women inclusive policies to attract and retain valuable women talent. As a result, UST was also in the Top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100.

About UST For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

