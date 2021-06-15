Intellect launches iKredit360- a composable, cloud-native technology platform exclusively designed for European financial institutions

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. the world's most comprehensive IP-led solutions provider for leading financial institutions, announced the launch of iKredit360, a revolutionary credit platform exclusively designed for European financial institutions. With a composable and cloud-native platform, it has the ability to converge financial offerings such as credit products, cards, payments, and banking services to create integrated user journeys across the financial ecosystem. Ecommerce players, financial institutions, and NBFIs in Europe can leverage this platform to curate credit experiences for their consumer and commercial segments.

The world of credit and payments is undoubtedly one of the most disrupted domains in the financial world. Boundaries of ecosystems are getting blurred while possibilities are being redefined, whether it is for a bank or a non-banking financial institution or an eCommerce player, or even a Fintech. This has led to reimagining customer experiences, with an imperative objective to be the primary engagement point of target customers.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking, said, ''The game has shifted beyond lending and lending products. This is significant, considering we are beyond the age of siloed products and services; it's now a customer-in-the-center world. The foundation for creating personalized and curated customer experiences is a technology where the building blocks and APIs play a central role.'' Intellect is witnessing a significant convergence in the world of credit, and that's exactly what the revolutionary iKredit360 platform is all about. iKredit360 converges multiple elements such as relationship engagement channels, financial products, lifecycle, core systems, and external systems such as credit bureaus, regulatory bodies, rating agencies, and fintech, while providing the connecting framework across the ecosystem. One of the best examples where iKredit360 can help financial institutions reimagine their credit propositions is the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering.

iKredit360 = Convergence + Connections + Cloud The problem that financial institutions usually face in curating a holistic experience is the challenge of picking up individual pieces of the solution from multiple vendors. These disparate parts create havoc, as more often than not, the underlying technology architecture of these pieces can be completely different. To add to that, any new technology needs to harmoniously co-exist with existing technology platforms and core product systems, and at the same time, have to shake hands with an external ecosystem or a marketplace seamlessly. The iKredit360 platform has been designed on a robust and agile foundation, with a rich set of building blocks, comprising up to 90 Packaged Business Components (PBCs), exclusively for European markets. The technology design of iKredit360 harmonizes the convergence of the PBCs (both internal and external) with a built-in, configurable integration framework (turmeric). This makes experiences seamless, frictionless, and extensible. The platform is cloud-native, bringing the double benefit of cost and risk management.

Whether it is an eCommerce player in Europe wanting to extend the purchase and payment experience OR a traditional bank going digital along with a strong cross-sell strategy OR a financial institution aspiring to extend its experiences in the Retail lending/payments domain with reimagined products like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), iKredit360 is the perfect solution to curate experiences in an integrated credit ecosystem.

For demo and more information on iKredit360, please visit https://www.ikredit360.com/ About Intellect Design Arena Limited Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is the world's largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for the Global leaders in Banking, Insurance, and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of Contextual and Composable banking and insurance products powered by NextGen FinTech architecture, through its four lines of businesses - Global Consumer Banking, Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Risk, Treasury and Markets, and Insurance. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for their digital transformation initiatives. Intellect has been ranked #1 in the world for the Retail Banking, Transaction Banking, and InsurTech categories in the IBS Annual Sales League Table 2021 recently.

