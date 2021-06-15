Left Menu

European shares set longest winning streak since 2019 on recovery optimism

Focus this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday for cues on the central bank's stance on a recent jump in inflation. European industrial stocks were up 0.5%, while technology shares rose 0.7% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Monday at a record high.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:52 IST
European shares set longest winning streak since 2019 on recovery optimism
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European shares rose for an eighth straight session as optimism around a speedy economic recovery across the region lifted industrial stocks, while technology shares tracked an overnight jump in their U.S. peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0715 GMT in its longest winning streak in more than two years as investors also bet on global central banks keeping the stimulus taps open. Focus this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday for cues on the central bank's stance on a recent jump in inflation.

European industrial stocks were up 0.5%, while technology shares rose 0.7% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Monday at a record high. In company news, Non-Standard Finance slumped 9.5% as the British subprime lender said it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) potentially through a share sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021