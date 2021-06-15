Left Menu

Consumer staples, healthcare stocks boost FTSE 100

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced just 0.1% however after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, citing the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant. There was good news however on the jobs front, as the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record 197,000 in May as COVID restrictions eased, tax data showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:58 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer staples and healthcare stocks, though domestically focused mid-cap shares lagged as the UK government delayed plans to fully lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions. The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with large dollar earning companies including Diageo, Unilever and British American Tobacco providing the biggest boost.

The pharmaceutical sub-index added 0.5%, with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline leading the gains. The index is just off 16-month highs hit on Monday. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced just 0.1% however after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions by a month, citing the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

There was good news however on the jobs front, as the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record 197,000 in May as COVID restrictions eased, tax data showed. Headline unemployment rate for the three months to April fell to 4.7%, its lowest since August. Among stocks, BATM Advanced Communications climbed 4.4% after it received a $4.1 million cyber security contract.

The easing of lockdown curbs also benefited online fashion retailer Boohoo which posted a 32% quarterly rise in sales despite a tough year-on-year comparison. Boohoo shares fell 0.6% however.

