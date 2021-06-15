Left Menu

Julius Baer pledges USD 1.4 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:51 IST
Julius Baer pledges USD 1.4 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global wealth management major Julius Baer has announced a USD 1.4-million (around Rs 10.5 crore) commitment to support COVID-19 relief efforts, which will primarily go to nonprofits to help the needy households in the country hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

The Swiss company has pledged to make the donation that will be equitably distributed to three NGOs: Apnalya -- a Mumbai-based NGO working with the urban poor, Helpage India, and Unicef India, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A minor donation will also be made to the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce that is working in the area of transporting critical health materials into the country.

The funds will be utilized by these NGOs to support vulnerable families with ration kits, mass screening and vaccination programs, as well as food and health protection initiatives for the elderly and migrant laborers, Ashish Gumashta, Julius Baer India chief executive said.

An internal employee fundraising initiative has also been launched via JB Cares (the philanthropic association run by Julius Baer employees) that has collected around USD 100,000 within two weeks and this was fully matched by the Julius Baer Foundation with an additional USD 100,000, Jimmy Lee, head the Asia Pacific and a member of the executive board at Bank Julius Baer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021