ANAROCK Brings Upflex and its Hybrid Workplace Solution to India

India Inc. can now tap into the world's largest network of flexible workspaces Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ANAROCK, India's leading independent real estate services firm, has announced that it will make Upflex, a hybrid booking platform with the largest global network of flexible workspace, available to companies in India. ANAROCK has signed a formal agreement with U.S.-based Upflex Inc. to deploy Upflex’s services across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India. The agreement combines Upflex’s technology, processes, and corporate mandates with ANAROCK's national distribution platform to offer a highly customizable workspace program. ''The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,” says ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri. “The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience,” says Rohin Shah, Director, ANAROCK Group. Via the intuitive Upflex mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices and meeting rooms on demand. Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilization data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice. “We are proud to join forces with ANAROCK. Combining our leading-edge technology and global network coverage with ANAROCK’s unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula,'' says Upflex Chief Executive Officer Christophe Garnier, based out of New York. ''Our expansion into India marks a milestone moment in the growth of Upflex as we introduce our products to new audiences and help the world get back to work flexibly and safely.” Garnier adds, “We welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with flex workspace providers across India as we have done with great success around the globe.'' ANAROCK will also be launching Upflex’s Safe Spaces™ initiative, a global programme aimed helping businesses of all sizes ramp up operations as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, helping employees return to the workplace and access spaces that follow strict health and safety guidelines. Participating companies will be differentiated by a Safe Spaces™ logo and a health and safety filter on the app and desktop, allowing employees to easily identify and book spaces that are part of the program nearer to home - reducing commute times and boosting productivity, safety, and employee satisfaction. Upflex Chief Strategy Officer Vincent Lottefier, a three-decade veteran in the corporate real estate industry, was previously CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle India and worked closely with Anuj Puri during and after the merger of real estate consultancy Trammell Crow Meghraj and Jones Lang LaSalle in 2007. Lottefier will join the Advisory Board of Upflex India. With ANAROCK as operational partner, they will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow Upflex’s footprint to an estimated 1000 centres across India in the next 12 months. About Upflex Upflex is the world’s first sustainable and flexible co-working booking platform for businesses. The platform is a global marketplace providing access to over 5,550 workspaces in 1,600 cities across 75 countries. Co-founded by Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal, Upflex focuses on the needs of the changing workforce, reducing costs, and making a positive environmental impact. Upflex closed a $4.1 million seed round from leading Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund. Upflex has set itself an aggressive carbon neutrality goal and works every day to make the world more sustainable. Its commitment to the planet extends beyond sustainable workplaces - the company partners with a non-profit organisation called Trees for the Future to end hunger and poverty by training farmers to regenerate their land. With a unique ‘One Booking = One Tree’ program, the Firm plants a tree every time a customer makes a booking on the Upflex app. So far, Upflex has offset over 578.56 tons of CO2. Please visit upflex.com. About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. The ANAROCK services suite includes Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (in partnership with HVS), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics (in partnership with Binswanger), Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace). ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian and Middle East markets. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Please visit www.anarock.com. Image 1: Anuj Puri - Chairman, ANAROCK Image 2: Rohin Shah - Director, ANAROCK Group Image 3: Christophe Garnier - Chief Executive Officer, Upflex Image 4: Vincent Lottefier - Chief Strategy Officer, Upflex PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)