Winuall Enables Tutors To Open Personal Online Stores; Launches a New Platform to Help Tutors to Create, Sell & Manage their Courses

Winuall Create to empower 2.5M edupreneurs to build their own brand Bengaluru, 15 June, 2021: Winuall, an online education platform that helps educators and coaching institutes go digital, announced the launch of Winuall Create, a one-stop online store solution for coaching institutes and tutors who can now create, sell and market their courses online, on their own branded app. The end to end online store provides complete freedom to a tutor/institute to customise the courses they offer and helps them grow their earnings. In its beta, the platform already has over 15,000 courses being offered, ranging from competitive exams like IITJEE, NEET, UPSC, Bank PO, SSC, upskilling courses like coding, data science, certification courses to personality development courses like baking, music, and photography. Over 3000 coaching institutes & individual tutors are already using the platform extensively to create and sell courses through their own personal online store. Winuall is helping more than 70k coaching institutes and individual tutors to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses on their own branded app. Founded by Ashwini Purohit & Saurabh Vyas, WinUall aims to democratise technology infrastructure for offline small and medium coaching institutes and individual tutors and digitise the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments and live classes. Since the pandemic, the company has seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 1.2 Billion minutes of learning has been delivered on Winuall’s platform. Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for coaching institutes & tutors to become fully digitized and help them manage day to day activities like taking live classes, quizzes, doubt sessions and also finances. With the help of Winuall Create, tutors can now create and sell courses online on their own, personal branded store. It also provides tutors with high-quality marketing tools which will help them reach potential students and help in building their own brand. The tutor has the independence to set prices, give discounts, run campaigns on social media to reach a wider audience and upsell their existing students. Educators can also plan an automatic action plan for students who have bought or showed interest in the course by sending an auto-generated SMS, notifications, and much more. The company improves learning experience by leveraging AI to understand student learning patterns and accordingly suggests the best possible path for tutors. It also provides detailed analysis to tutors and suggests ways to better engage students.The platform also has a unique drag & drop feature with intuitive design that makes it very easy to create courses, even for someone who is not tech savvy. Supporting Quote Ashwini Purohit, CEO, Winuall “More than 2.5 million tutors in India need to get digitized to be able to teach online. With the ongoing pandemic, we have seen that there is a huge market for online academic and non academic courses. With the Winuall platform, we want to empower tutors to sell and market their online courses and build their own online national brand. With the online store, creating courses is fast, efficient, user-friendly, and tutors can also sell their existing digital content directly to potential learners. Our aim is to help tutors to grow their business by adopting technology which helps in the overall teaching and learning experience both for students and the tutors.” To create your own online store, please register at: https://register.winuall.com About Winuall Winuall is an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI. The company provides software as a service platform to tutors on a subscription basis. It also enables tutors to sell their content and services to a broader audience and charge a small transaction fee on that. For more information, please visit: https://winuall.com/.

