Anarock ties up with Upflex to provide coworking booking platform in India

US-based co-working booking platform Upflex has tied up with real estate consultant Anarock to enter the Indian market.

Mumbai-based Anarock said in a statement that ''it will make Upflex, a hybrid booking platform with the largest global network of flexible workspace, available to companies in India.

Advertisement

Anarock has signed a formal agreement to deploy Upflex’s services across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India.

The agreement combines Upflex’s technology, processes, and corporate mandates with Anarock's national distribution platform to offer a highly customisable workspace programme.

''The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic,” Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said.

The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience, said Rohin Shah, Director, Anarock.

Via the intuitive Upflex mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices, and meeting rooms on demand.

Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilisation data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.

''We are proud to join forces with Anarock. Combining our leading-edge technology and global network coverage with Anarock's unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula'' Upflex Chief Executive Officer Christophe Garnier said.

''Our expansion into India marks a milestone moment in the growth of Upflex as we introduce our products to new audiences and help the world get back to work flexibly and safely,'' he said.

Garnier said it would forge new partnerships with flex workspace providers across India.

Anarock would also launch Upflex’s Safe Spaces™ initiative, a global programme aimed to help businesses of all sizes ramp up operations as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, helping employees return to the workplace and access spaces that follow strict health and safety guidelines.

Upflex Chief Strategy Officer Vincent Lottefier will join the advisory board of Upflex India.

Both the partners will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow Upflex’s footprint to an estimated 1,000 centres across India in the next 12 months.

Upflex is a flexible co-working booking platform for businesses. The platform is a global marketplace providing access to over 5,550 workspaces in 1,600 cities across 75 countries.

Anarock is one of the leading real estate services companies in India. Its services include residential broking, retail (in partnership with Vindico), commercial, investment banking, hospitality (in partnership with HVS), land services, industrial and logistics (in partnership with Binswanger), investment management, research, strategic advisory and valuations, and project management services (in partnership with Mace).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)