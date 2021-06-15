Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-West tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in mainland China peers, as tensions between the West and Beijing deepened after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 203.60 points, or 0.71%, at 28,638.53. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.76% to 10,668.93. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.5%, while the IT sector dipped 0.08%, the financial sector ended 1.18% lower and the property sector dipped 1.21%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which gained 4.76%, while the biggest loser was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which fell 3.48%. ** The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait - all highly sensitive issues for Beijing. China denounced the joint statement on Monday, saying it was gross interference in the country's internal affairs.

** NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents "systemic challenges," taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at U.S. President Joe Biden's first summit with an alliance that former president Donald Trump openly disparaged. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.92% at 3,556.56 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.11%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.02%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.96%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.401 per U.S. dollar at INVALID FORMAT, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.398.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.28% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

