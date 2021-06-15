Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty leap to new highs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:02 IST
Sensex, Nifty leap to new highs
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped by another 221 points to scale a new closing high of 52,773 on Tuesday, propelled by gains in index majors Reliance, Infosys, and HDFC twins amid largely positive global cues.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index quoted 221.52 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,773.05.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.40 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at a fresh high of 15,869.25.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s, Titan, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 73.09 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.31 against the US dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

